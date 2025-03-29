Crackdown in Amritsar: Punjab Police Bust Illegal Arms Racket, 3 Arrested

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have arrested three individuals in Amritsar in connection with an illegal weapons smuggling case, an official statement said on Saturday.

The arrested suspects, identified as Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, and Gursharan Singh, were found with six pistols and live cartridges.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the operation was intelligence-led, and the recovered weapons include one Glock 9mm pistol, two .30 bore pistols, and three .32 bore desi pistols, along with nine live .32 bore rounds.

Preliminary investigations show that the accused have multiple criminal cases against them. An FIR has been registered at Police Station, Amritsar.

Earlier this week, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested seven drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kg of heroin in two separate operations. These arrests followed reliable intelligence and uncovered links to an international drug syndicate.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police recently dismantled a cross-border drug cartel, arresting a female kingpin and three of her associates after seizing 5.2 kg of heroin from their possession, according to Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav. The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Ibban Kalan village in Amritsar.