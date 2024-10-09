sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Crackdown on Corruption: CBI Nabs Two Railway Officials For Demanding Bribe of Rs 30,000 Through UPI

Published 16:57 IST, October 9th 2024

Crackdown on Corruption: CBI Nabs Two Railway Officials For Demanding Bribe of Rs 30,000 Through UPI

Two railway officials have been arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 through UPI from a complainant, said Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CBI nabs two railway officials for demanding bribe of Rs 30,000 through UPI
CBI nabs two railway officials for demanding bribe of Rs 30,000 through UPI | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:57 IST, October 9th 2024