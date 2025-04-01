Crackdown on Narcotics: 3.5 Kg Heroin Seized in Punjab's Ferozepur, Drug Peddler Arrested

Chandigarh: In a success for anti-law enforcement agencies, a drug peddler was arrested while 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession in Punjab's Ferozepur, an offical statement said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual, identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhi.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that initial investigations revealed that Sukhi was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler who was using drones to drop drug consignments across the border.

Further investigations are underway to track the full network of this operation.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared, “In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence Ferozepur has busted a cross-border drug cartel by arresting Sukhdev Singh @ Sukhi, a resident of #Ferozepur, and recovering 3.5 Kg #Heroin. Preliminary investigations suggest that the drugs were sent by #Pakistan-based smugglers.”

"Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the forward and backward linkages. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been filed at PS #SSOC, Fazilka. @PunjabPoliceInd remains dedicated to dismantling drug cartels and ensuring a drug-free Punjab," he added.

AIG Counter Intelligence Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh Brar, said that based on reliable intelligence regarding Sukhi's involvement in smuggling activities, police teams conducted an operation near village Lakho Ke Behram in Ferozepur.