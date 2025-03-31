Crackdown on Narcotics: Punjab Police Seizes 15 Kg Heroin Shipment Tied to US Drug Cartels

Tarn Taran: In another significant blow to cross-border drug smuggling networks amidst the ongoing anti-drug campaign "Yudh Nashean Virudh" in Punjab, the Tarn Taran Police arrested a drug smuggler with links to both Pakistan and USA-based drug syndicates.

The arrested individual has been identified as Harshpreet Singh, a resident of Roranwala in Amritsar. Police recovered 15 kg of heroin from his possession

In addition to the heroin, police also seized the white-colored Activa scooter (PB 02 CJ 4165) that Singh was using for smuggling drugs.

This arrest came just a day after the Tarn Taran Police dismantled another drug trafficking network by apprehending two drug smugglers and recovering 6 kg of heroin.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations suggest the drug consignment is connected to a smuggling operation led by USA-based smuggler Gurnam Kallowal, who has ties to a Pakistan-based drug smuggler named Pahalwan.

Pahalwan was reportedly using drones to drop drug consignments across the border. The investigation also revealed that Harshpreet Singh was retrieving the narcotic consignments near the border to deliver them to local peddlers, while sending payments for the drugs through hawala channels, as instructed by his USA-based handler.