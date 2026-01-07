Crackdown on Pollution: Odisha Bans Construction, Demolition, Heavy Vehicles, Open Burning in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Across India, air quality has become a growing concern, with AQI levels in many cities slipping into the “poor” and “very poor” categories. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, two of Odisha’s busiest urban centers, have not been spared. Rising dust, smoke, and emissions have pushed pollution levels higher, prompting the state government to announce one of its toughest anti‑pollution drives to date.

The new rules, effective immediately, are designed to cut down on dust and harmful emissions. Construction activity, often a major contributor to airborne particles, has been banned between 6 PM and 10 AM. Demolition of old buildings within municipal limits has also been stopped until further notice. These steps aim to reduce the constant haze of dust that hangs over the cities during peak hours.

Heavy vehicles, another significant source of pollution, will face strict restrictions on entry and movement inside city limits. Police and RTO officials have been instructed to check vehicle fitness and emission levels rigorously, ensuring that only compliant vehicles are allowed to operate. To further suppress dust, water sprinkling will be carried out three times daily on highways and major roads.

Smaller but widespread sources of pollution have also been targeted. Roadside eateries and hotels are barred from using coal or firewood for cooking, a move expected to reduce smoke and particulate matter. Burning of garbage, dry leaves, or plastic in open areas has been strictly prohibited.

The Forest & Environment Minister has warned that violators will face strict legal action and heavy fines. Officials stress that these measures are not symbolic but part of a serious crackdown to protect public health.

With Bhubaneswar and Cuttack struggling against worsening smog, the government hopes these steps will improve air quality, safeguard residents, and set a precedent for cleaner urban living across Odisha.