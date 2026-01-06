Updated 6 January 2026 at 17:49 IST
‘Find Causes First, Solutions After That’: SC Pulls Up Air Quality Monitor Over Delhi’s Dipping AQI
The Supreme Court pulled up the Commission for Air Quality Management for its "unserious" handling of the Delhi NCR pollution crisis, stating the body has not yet identified the causes of poor air quality in the national capital.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "unserious" approach adopted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in addressing the air pollution crisis in the national capital.
Hearing a bunch of petitions on the persistent air pollution in Delhi NCR, a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant observed that the National Capital Region's air quality remained consistently poor, if not worsened, despite numerous actions taken over time. Although it had been forced to consult experts and address the matter on occasion throughout the years, the problem had only gotten worse.
"The CAQM is failing in its duty," the bench said. The top court heavily scrutinised the statutory body for its “lax approach" towards a crisis that is on the verge of turning into a public health emergency, enquiring if they have been at least able to identify what factors contributed to the consistently worsening air quality. “As an expert body, have you been able to find causes is the first question, finding solutions would be a second stage," said the CJI.
The Chief Justice of India said that the court would not act as a super-expert on the pressing issue, but would play an instrumental role in ensuring expert-driven discussions take place in a transparent and timely manner.
Directing CAQM to make its findings public, the court added that the contributing factors, as per expert opinion, should be known to all, and only then should public suggestions be invited to address the issue.
The court cited vehicular emissions and construction activity among factors primarily needing expert assessment in this regard, and directed the CAQM to consider long-term solutions and plan their phased implementation accordingly.
The apex court's remarks come as the air quality continues to remain a public health concern. The city's average AQI reportedly stood at 293, placing it in the 'poor' category, this morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Earlier, during the December 17 hearing on the issue, the Supreme Court had referred to the measures taken by the authorities till then as a "total failure".
