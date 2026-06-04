Crane Collapses at Jewar Expressway Construction Site in Faridabad; Five Labourers Feared Trapped

Faridabad: A major accident occurred on Thursday at the ongoing Jewar Expressway construction site in Faridabad, where a crane suddenly collapsed, trapping five labourers under the debris, according to reports.

The incident took place during routine lifting operations at the site, part of the crucial infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport. Rescue teams, including local police, fire brigade, and emergency services, rushed to the spot and have initiated a large-scale operation to clear the wreckage and reach the trapped workers.

As of now, the condition of the five labourers remains unknown. Officials have not yet confirmed whether there are any fatalities or injuries beyond those trapped. Heavy machinery and cranes are being used carefully to remove the fallen structure without causing further harm.

Senior officials from the construction company and the district administration have reached the site to oversee rescue efforts. Safety protocols and compliance with labour welfare norms at the site are also expected to come under scrutiny.

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The Jewar Expressway project is a key component of the region's infrastructure push, expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi-NCR and the new airport.

Further details awaited.

