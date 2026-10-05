‘Create Fear Of Law’: Supreme Court’s Big Push For Safer Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Rape Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Police to move beyond plans and paperwork and take concrete steps to prevent rape and other sexual offences in Delhi-NCR, stressing that potential offenders must fear the consequences of breaking the law.

Hearing a matter related to the rising cases of rape and sexual offences in the region, the court said policing must be preventive and visible on the ground. It emphasised that unless those who are prone to committing crimes fear police action and punishment, it would be difficult to stop such offences.

"There is a need to create fear in the mind of those anti-social elements who are prone to committing crime," the court said.

The bench made it clear that rape has no place in a civilised society and directed the Delhi Police to examine every possible measure that could help prevent such crimes. It also stressed that the focus must be on stopping an offence before it happens, rather than merely acting after the fact.

Advertisement

‘Plans On Paper’ Not Enough, SC Wants Action On Ground

The Supreme Court said to the Delhi Police that preventing crime needs better efforts at the local level. It said that just making plans would not be enough and that officials should not avoid using tougher actions if they are necessary to stop crime.

The court also addressed issues that police actions might lead to questions under Article 21. It said that even though there are such concerns, the police can't avoid their job and need to act strongly to keep people safe.

Advertisement

The bench questioned the Delhi Police about the steps they were taking to stop crimes and whether Delhi could set up a special control room to keep track of criminal activities. It also asked the authorities to use the National Database on Sexual Offenders more effectively to monitor suspects and individuals involved in sexual crimes.

The court said the situation might get better if different agencies cooperate and keep focusing on the problem over time. It told the Delhi Police to carefully check all parts of the situation and warned that such incidents should not happen again in the next four weeks.

From College Areas To Buses, SC Seeks Closer Surveillance

The Supreme Court also raised concerns about the safety of women near college campuses, as they were told that some people are allegedly harass and trouble female students repeatedly. The bench asked for surveillance of all over Delhi-NCR during the day and night and said that responsibility should be clearly held by the officials in charge of keeping people safe.

The court also told the Delhi Police to check the situation around food places that are running without proper permission and are serving alcohol, remembering the 2012 Nirbhaya case. During the hearing, the court pointed out that the case files showed the accused had consumed food and alcohol at a location before carrying out the crime.

The court also said that public safety should include things like basic infrastructure. It said that parks and other public areas in Delhi need enough lighting. The court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to make sure that proper lighting is set up in those places.

The bench also mentioned that if the police don't have enough officers, they should hire new people. It also emphasized the need for good training for police officers and other staff. The court agreed that it would take time to put all these measures in place, but said it was important to take the necessary steps right away to stop crimes from happening.

‘Every Woman In Society Is Like Our Mother And Sister’: SC

The Supreme Court said that women should feel safe not just at home, but also when they are traveling or moving around in public places. “Every woman in society is like our mother and sister. We have to make them feel safe. Just as we ensure the safety of women at home, we have to do the same in society.”