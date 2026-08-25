Crime Branch Arrests Arms Supplier Linked to Bambiha, Nandu Gangs After Armed Encounter

New Delhi, August 25: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested alleged arms supplier Waseem alias Hazi Waseem, who was reportedly supplying illegal weapons to shooters associated with the Bambiha and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gangs, following an armed encounter in east Delhi.

According to the Crime Branch, Waseem was intercepted around 11:55 pm on August 24 on the Mayur Vihar Flyover service road towards Akshardham while travelling in a Maruti Swift. Police said the accused opened fire at the police team after being surrounded and attempted to flee.

During the operation, police personnel fired two rounds in the air as a precautionary measure and subsequently overpowered Waseem after a brief scuffle. A semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession. The Maruti Swift allegedly used in the commission of the crime was also seized.

The Crime Branch said Waseem was allegedly involved in supplying weapons to shooters who opened fire at the residence of Umed Singh in Deenpur village, Najafgarh, on August 16. Two shooters, Harmanjit Singh and Harshdeep Singh alias Billa, were arrested on August 19 in connection with the firing, while another accused, Harpreet Singh, was also apprehended.

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During the investigation, police allegedly found that Waseem and another accused, Majid alias Mohd. Majid alias Arman, had supplied the weapons used in the attack. Majid, who was arrested on August 23, is reportedly involved in more than 50 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act cases.

The Crime Branch further claimed that Waseem had also supplied the weapon allegedly used in the January 27, 2026 murder of Tariq Hasan in Seelampur.

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Police said Waseem has a previous criminal record involving murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act cases. He was released from Rohini Jail in December 2025.

The Crime Branch has also alleged that Waseem supplied the weapon used by Shahrukh Pathan during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. According to police, the weapon was allegedly used in the firing incident near Jafrabad during which Pathan was accused of pointing a pistol at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya and firing at him.

The latest arrest has led to the working out of multiple cases, including the August 16 Chhawala firing case, an Arms Act case registered with the Crime Branch and the Seelampur murder case.