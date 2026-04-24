Crime Branch Nabs Proclaimed Offender Linked To Kala Jathedi–Sampat Nehra Gang

New Delhi, April 24: In a breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender associated with the notorious Kala Jathedi–Sampat Nehra gang, who had been absconding for several years.

The accused, identified as Ravi Malik alias Bhura (43), a resident of Siraspur, Delhi, was apprehended from the Rohini area by the WR-II Unit of the Crime Branch.

He was wanted in an attempt to murder-cum-armed robbery case registered in 2012 and had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 after jumping bail and failing to appear before the court.

Police said Ravi Malik was a close associate of gangsters Kala Jathedi and Sampat Nehra and had earlier carried a reward of ₹50,000 declared by Delhi Police and Rs 1 lakh by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Advertisement

Arrest Operation

Based on specific intelligence about his movement near Lancer Convent School in Rohini, a team led by Inspector Satish Malik laid a trap and successfully apprehended the accused on April 22. He had been continuously evading arrest by frequently changing locations.

Criminal Background

According to officials, Malik’s criminal journey began in 2006 following a violent dispute over a property issue. During his time in jail, he came in contact with gangster Kala Jathedi, after which he became actively involved in organised crime.

Advertisement

Between 2009 and 2011, he was involved in multiple heinous offences, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act cases. Notably, he was also involved in a murder inside jail premises in 2011, reflecting his deep criminal network.

He was declared a “Bad Character” of PS Samai Pur Badli due to his repeated involvement in serious crimes.

Continued Criminal Activities

After being arrested in 2012, Malik remained in jail till 2017 but jumped parole upon release and went absconding. During this period, he was involved in:

A murder case linked to the Neeraj Bawania gang rivalry in Burari (2017)

A robbery case in Rani Bagh (2018)

A 2020 murder case in Meerut, along with associate Shiv Shakti Naydu

He also survived multiple police encounters, sustaining bullet injuries in one such incident in Meerut. His associate Shiv Shakti Naydu was later killed in a police encounter.

To evade arrest, Malik shifted his base to Dehradun and remained underground for years.

Modus & Investigation

In the 2012 case, Malik and his associate had opened fire on police officials during an armed robbery attempt. After securing bail, he deliberately avoided court proceedings, anticipating a conviction, especially after his co-accused was convicted in the same case.

Crime Branch officials maintained sustained surveillance and finally tracked him when he returned to Delhi to meet associates.

Police Statement