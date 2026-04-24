'Don't Let My Father Touch My Body': Lawyer Jumps To Death From Kanpur Court Building, Cites Childhood Abuse In Suicide Note

New Delhi: A 24-year-old lawyer in Kanpur tragically ended his life by jumping from a court building, reportedly due to mental harassment by his father. Prior to the incident, he shared a two-page suicide note on his WhatsApp status outlining his grievances.

According to police, Priyanshu Srivastava’s jump from the building’s fifth floor on Thursday caused significant unrest within the court complex. Although he was quickly transported to Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital, medical staff there confirmed he had passed away.

What suicide-note read

In his two-page suicide note, Srivastava detailed various instances from his childhood and teenage years, alleging that his father had subjected him to ongoing mental torture throughout his life, as per reports.

The lawyer’s note recounted an incident from when he was six years old, alleging that his father stripped him and threw him out of the house as punishment for drinking mango juice from the refrigerator without asking.

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The experience reportedly caused him lasting trauma and left deep psychological scars, resulting in chronic feelings of inferiority and guilt. In the note, he expressed the sentiment that no one should have to endure a father like his and explicitly requested that his father not be allowed to touch his body.

Mention of 2016 incident

The note also recounted a 2016 incident from when he was in the ninth grade; although he wished to study Physical Education, his father allegedly coerced him into choosing Computer Science. The lawyer claimed his father threatened him with the same severe punishments if he failed to comply with these instructions.

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According to police reports, the lawyer requested that his mother not be bothered following his passing and stated that he blamed no one for his decision. The suicide note further detailed various struggles, including increasing family obligations and the financial and mental strain caused by his father’s failing health.