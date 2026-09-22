Crime Branch Scans CCTV Footage from Exam Hall to Hostel in IIT Bombay Student Death Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is scrutinising CCTV footage covering the examination hall, campus and hostel in connection with the death by suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode, with the footage emerging as a key part of the ongoing investigation, a Crime Branch official said on Tuesday.

The official clarified that the CCTV footage has not been released or shown to anyone and is currently being examined by the investigating team. According to the Crime Branch, CCTV cameras recorded Sahil's movements inside the examination hall between 12:30 PM and 12:45 PM on September 18. With around 15 minutes remaining for the examination to conclude, Sahil was seen bending down to look at something kept in his pocket.

Subsequently, a professor questioned him and took him aside, away from the other students, according to the police. "After leaving the examination hall, Sahil moved across the campus. He reached his hostel room at approximately 1:25 PM. He did not step out of the room thereafter," the Crime Branch official said.

Sahil, a second-year BTech student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room later that day. The Crime Branch is now piecing together footage from different locations on the campus to establish Sahil's movements from the examination hall to the hostel and further examine the sequence of events preceding his death.

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The development comes amid protests and counter-protests at IIT Bombay following Sahil's death. Security was also stepped up at the campus on Tuesday amid the tensions. IIT Bombay student representatives on Monday said their protest was not intended to justify cheating or academic misconduct but to raise concerns over systemic issues within the institute and seek institutional reforms.

The representatives said they had formulated a comprehensive set of demands, which were formally placed before the Director, who acknowledged and signed them and agreed to work towards their implementation within specified timelines. On Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the students said they had not presumed his guilt or prejudged the ongoing investigation. They said their demand was for Doolla to be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the investigation as a precautionary measure.

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The IIT Bombay PRO clarified that Doolla had only been suspended from the deanship. Earlier on Monday, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum staged a campus march in support of Doolla. The forum said he was discharging his duties in accordance with the institute's Senate-approved academic policies.

According to the Faculty Forum, Doolla, who was the course instructor, was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18 when he saw a student using a smartphone without authorisation. The forum termed the incident “academic malpractice” and said Doolla reported it to institute authorities as per the approved procedure.

Sahil's family has alleged caste-based harassment and sought a thorough probe, including a CBI inquiry. His parents have filed a case under the SC/ST Act, alleging discrimination. The family has also sought access to CCTV footage and other evidence and alleged that several people could be involved in the circumstances leading to Sahil's death.