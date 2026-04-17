Amravati Sex Scandal: Viral Birthday Video of Accused Ayan Ahmed with Police Triggers Outrage, 6 Personnel Transferred
The Paratwada sexual exploitation case has taken a shocking turn after a viral video allegedly showed police personnel celebrating the birthday of prime accused Ayan Ahmed. In the clip, Ahmed is seen cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers while uniformed officers offer him wishes and feed him cake. The video has triggered widespread outrage, especially as Ahmed is linked to a case involving the exploitation of over 180 minor girls.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The already explosive sexual exploitation case in Paratwada has taken a fresh and controversial turn after a viral video allegedly showed police personnel celebrating the birthday of one of the prime accused.
The video, now widely circulating on social media, features Ayan Ahmed, a key accused in the case, cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers. In the clip, he is seen wearing a T-shirt with “BOSS” printed on it. What has drawn sharp criticism is the presence of uniformed police personnel, who appear to be participating in the celebration.
Video Shows Police ‘Celebrating’ with Accused
In the footage, police personnel can be seen offering birthday wishes to Ayan Ahmed and even feeding him cake. The visuals have raised serious questions, especially as the accused is linked to a case involving allegations of sexual exploitation of minor girls and circulation of obscene videos. The video is believed to be from a recent date and surfaced at a time when the police investigation into the wider racket is still underway.
Swift Action After Public Backlash
Following the video going viral, the district police administration moved quickly. Acting on the controversy, the office of the Superintendent of Police ordered the transfer of six police personnel seen in the video.
All of them have been shifted to the control room as an immediate administrative measure.
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Internal Probe Ordered
An internal inquiry has also been initiated to examine the conduct of the police officials involved. Senior officers are expected to review the circumstances under which the accused was in contact with the personnel and whether any protocols were violated.
Officials have not yet clarified whether the celebration took place during custody, escort duty, or outside official working conditions.
Case Already Under Scrutiny
The development adds another layer of tension to the Amravati case, which had already sparked protests and public anger. The case involves allegations that over 180 girls were lured, filmed, and later blackmailed using explicit videos.
Earlier, police had faced criticism over delayed action and possible negligence when the videos first surfaced.
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Growing Questions
The latest visuals have intensified scrutiny on the handling of the case, with questions being raised about professionalism and accountability within the force.
Authorities have maintained that the investigation into the exploitation racket is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on findings from both the criminal probe and the internal departmental inquiry. As the case unfolds, the focus now remains on both the criminal investigation and the conduct of officials tasked with enforcing the law.
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