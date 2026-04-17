Amravati Sex Scandal: Viral Birthday Video of Accused Ayan Ahmed with Police Triggers Outrage, 6 Personnel Transferred

New Delhi: The already explosive sexual exploitation case in Paratwada has taken a fresh and controversial turn after a viral video allegedly showed police personnel celebrating the birthday of one of the prime accused.

The video, now widely circulating on social media, features Ayan Ahmed, a key accused in the case, cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers. In the clip, he is seen wearing a T-shirt with “BOSS” printed on it. What has drawn sharp criticism is the presence of uniformed police personnel, who appear to be participating in the celebration.

Video Shows Police ‘Celebrating’ with Accused

In the footage, police personnel can be seen offering birthday wishes to Ayan Ahmed and even feeding him cake. The visuals have raised serious questions, especially as the accused is linked to a case involving allegations of sexual exploitation of minor girls and circulation of obscene videos. The video is believed to be from a recent date and surfaced at a time when the police investigation into the wider racket is still underway.

Swift Action After Public Backlash

Following the video going viral, the district police administration moved quickly. Acting on the controversy, the office of the Superintendent of Police ordered the transfer of six police personnel seen in the video.

All of them have been shifted to the control room as an immediate administrative measure.

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Internal Probe Ordered

An internal inquiry has also been initiated to examine the conduct of the police officials involved. Senior officers are expected to review the circumstances under which the accused was in contact with the personnel and whether any protocols were violated.

Officials have not yet clarified whether the celebration took place during custody, escort duty, or outside official working conditions.

Case Already Under Scrutiny

The development adds another layer of tension to the Amravati case, which had already sparked protests and public anger. The case involves allegations that over 180 girls were lured, filmed, and later blackmailed using explicit videos.

Earlier, police had faced criticism over delayed action and possible negligence when the videos first surfaced.

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Growing Questions

The latest visuals have intensified scrutiny on the handling of the case, with questions being raised about professionalism and accountability within the force.