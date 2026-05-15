Bengaluru Horror: Uncle Betrays Orphaned Sisters, 11 and 12, Selling Them to Two Men Who Filmed Abuse for Quick Money Over a Year

In a chilling intersection of systemic failure and digital depravity, the Bengaluru Cyber Command Centre (CCC) has uncovered a horrific exploitation racket involving two orphaned sisters, aged 11 and 12. The minor girls were reportedly subjected to repeated sexual assault for over a year, with their abusers filming the acts to make quick money on social media.

The investigation has led to the arrest of two men: Kiran Kumar Nayak (29), a cattle-grazer from Kaidallipalya, and Aditya MK (20), a swimming pool maintenance worker from Channapatna.

The Ultimate Betrayal

The details emerging from the Kaggalipura police station paint a grim picture of vulnerability. After the death of their mother years ago and their father’s passing due to alcoholism two years back, the sisters were placed in the care of their uncle.

Instead of providing sanctuary, the uncle allegedly sold his nieces' safety, accepting payments from the accused to allow them to take the girls away for exploitation. While the two primary suspects are in custody, the uncle has vanished. A massive manhunt is currently underway to track him down for his role in this coordinated betrayal.

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The Digital Trail

The breakthrough came not from a local report, but through a high-tech alert from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The CCC intercepted the digital footprint of the abuse videos being uploaded for profit.

Police seized three mobile phones containing explicit recordings of the minor victims. DGP Pronab Mohanty confirmed that the girls' statements have been recorded under the POCSO Act, and the investigation is probing how far these videos circulated online.

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A City in the Shadow of Statistics

This case arrives as a sobering reality check for Bengaluru, which despite its "Silicon Valley" reputation is struggling to protect its most vulnerable. According to the 2024 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released earlier this month, the city’s safety metrics present a dual reality:. The city ranks number 3 in crimes against women, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2024.

The Human Cost