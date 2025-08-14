Car Rams Scooter in Ahmedabad, Rider Killed, Family Alleges Murder

Ahemdabad: A horrific hit-and-run incident from Ahmedabad's Paldi neighborhood has come to light, following the social media release of CCTV footage of the Saturday night tragedy. In the footage, a car crashes into a scooter, instantly killing the rider. Adil Sheikh has been recognized as the victim.

The victim's family is now accusing the victim of murder after what at first seemed to be a tragic accident. They are calling for a comprehensive inquiry and assert that the act was intentional. The N Division Traffic Police have opened a formal investigation and registered in relation to the occurrence. In rising incidents of crime especially on roads, these kind of incidents are surfaced that are unreported and comes to light when its too late.