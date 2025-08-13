Rishabh Pant's Fractured Foot Placed In A Cast, Team India's Test Vice Captain Left Frustrated: 'I Hate This So Much'

Rishabh Pant, the Test vice captain for Team India, has issued an update on the toe fracture he suffered during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The wicketkeeper-batter is disappointed about the injury and has vented his frustration on social media.

The Indian cricketer suffered a brutal hit and had to be taken off the game. But Pant battled through the pain and delivered a courageous outing with the bat in the fourth test.

Pant's heroics and Team India's resilience against England helped them secure a draw in the fourth test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant Left Frustrated After His Foot Lands In A Cast Following Toe Fracture

Team India encountered a massive problem after Rishabh Pant suffered a gruesome injury off Chris Woakes' delivery that struck him on his toe.

Rishabh Pant misjudged the delivery and attempted to play a premeditated ramp shot. But the ball struck him on his toe. The Indian vice captain was carted off in an ambulance and did not continue playing that day.

As Rishabh Pant comes off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, he shared an image of his foot in a cast, with his toes being plastered as well.

Given that the injury would keep him out for a considerable amount of time, the Indian cricketer was left frustrated as he wrote, "I hate this sooo much," and added a frowning emoji.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram @rishabpant

Who Would Replace Rishabh Pant In Team India's Upcoming Competitions?

Rishabh Pant's frustration is undeniable as his passion for the game grows deep. With the Asia Cup 2025 and then the West Indies Tests approaching soon, it would be frustrating for the Indian wicketkeeper-batter to nurse his injury and not appear for national duty for Team India.

Even though Rishabh Pant is injured, Team India may not fret over options as they have some credible wicketkeeper-batters on the list.

Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batter who replaced Rishabh Pant in the fifth test, could be a credible option. He performed well during his debut series for Team India in Tests.