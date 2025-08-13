Caught on Camera: Ballari Police Foil Midnight ATM Robbery, Arrest Thief Red-Handed

Caught On Cam: ATM Thief Gets Caught By Ballari Police In A Bold Late-Night Operation | Image: X

Viral Video: In a spectacular late-night operation caught on CCTV, Ballari patrol police stopped an ATM robbery in progress near Kalamma Circle and arrested the suspect.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, was caught red-handed while attempting to steal the cash box from an Axis Bank ATM. Acting on specific intelligence, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mallikarjuna arrived at the scene and confronted the suspect.

Despite being caught by surprise, Venkatesh resisted arrest and tried to escape. The CCTV footage shows a heated scuffle between the officer and the suspect.

Eyewitnesses described the intense scene as a "circus act" due to the physical struggle.

ASI Mallikarjuna quickly called for backup. Constable Ningappa responded and helped subdue and restrain the accused. The suspect was then taken to the police station.

The video of the arrest has since gone viral, earning praise for the officers’ courage and quick action.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Shobharani commended the team, saying, “The officers showed exceptional bravery in stopping the robbery. This shows our department's dedication to keeping the city safe.”