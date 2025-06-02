Republic World
Updated 2 June 2025 at 16:01 IST

Delhi Police Nabs Head Constable For Stealing Rs 51 Lakh Cash and Jewellery From Special Cell's Maalkhaana

Delhi Police recently arrested Head Constable Khurshid for stealing 51 lakh in cash and jewelry from the Special Cell's store room. Police sources reveal he used a duplicate key to commit the robbery.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Head Constable Khursheed was arrested on Saturday for stealing from the Delhi Police Special Cell store room.
Head Constable Khursheed was arrested on Saturday for stealing from the Delhi Police Special Cell store room. | Image: ANI

Delhi: Police have arrested Head Constable Khurshid, who allegedly stole 51 lakh rupees and a large amount of jewellery from the store room of the Delhi Police Special Cell Office on Lodhi Road. He committed the theft on Friday night and was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

The Duplicate Key

According to the special cell, Khurshid was posted at the store room previously but was shifted to East Delhi a few days ago. Police sources say that Khurshid had made a duplicate key to the store room, and he used it to commit the robbery.

The accused escaped from the store room of the Special Cell with the cash and jewellery on Friday night. The theft was discovered shortly after, and Khurshid was identified using CCTV cameras. Khurshid was arrested by the Special Cell the next day, and the stolen items were recovered from him. 

According to sources, the officers posted at the store room thought that Khurshid had come for official work. Due to this misunderstanding, Khurshid was able to carry out his theft in front of the officers. The police are now investigating if he was involved in similar thefts in the past.

An officer who had recently been transferred used a duplicate key and stole large amounts of cash and jewelry, even while other officers were present, said reports. 

Published 2 June 2025 at 16:01 IST