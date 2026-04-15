From Friendship to Sexual Exploitation: How Amravati Sex Scandal Key Accused Ayaz Lured Over 180 Minors into A Blackmail Racket; 6 Arrested, SIT Formed

Amaravati Sex Scandal: The Amravati obscene video case has taken a far more disturbing turn, with investigators now uncovering a clear, chilling pattern in how the prime accused, Mohammed Ayaz Tanveer (19 years), allegedly trapped minor girls in a cycle of manipulation, exploitation and blackmail.

As the investigation deepens, the revelations point to a systematic love-trap operation targeting minor girls.

From Friend Request to Fear: The Sinister ‘Love Trap’ Playbook Uncovered

According to police investigations, Ayaz would approach minor girls through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Snapchat, initiating friendly conversations. He gradually built trust, often presenting himself as a supportive friend or romantic partner.

Once the girls were emotionally involved, he allegedly lured them into relationships and private meetings, setting the stage for exploitation.

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Trust First, Then Trap: How Ayan Turned Relationships into Weapons

Investigators reveal that after gaining the victims’ trust, Ayaz would establish physical relations and secretly record explicit videos, often without the girls’ knowledge.

These recordings became the turning point transforming what began as trust into a tool of control.

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Lured, Filmed, Blackmailed: The Chilling Cycle of Exploitation

Police say the accused then used these videos to blackmail the victims, threatening to make them viral on social media. Under fear and pressure, several girls were allegedly forced into repeated exploitation.

Some victims were also reportedly taken to cities like Mumbai and Pune, indicating that the network may extend beyond Amravati.

The case came to light only after obscene videos of minor girls began circulating widely online, sparking outrage in Achalpur and Paratwada. Upon receiving complaints, BJP MP Anil Bonde along with party spokesperson Shivaray Kulkarni filed a police complaint.

After arresting the prime accused, police seized his mobile phone, recovering multiple objectionable videos. Forensic teams are now working to retrieve deleted data, which could reveal further evidence and victims.

Six Arrested, But Is This Just the Beginning?

So far, six accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Among them is Uzer Khan, who allegedly downloaded videos from Ayan’s phone and circulated them on social media, amplifying the scale of the crime. MP Bonde has claimed that over 350 videos involving more than 180 girls were created, indicating the possibility of an organised racket.

Ayaz Tanveer was an office‑bearer of the AIMIM party

Ayaz is alleged to have had links with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party. Videos and photographs shared on his social media show him receiving a letter from MIM’s Amravati leading minister.

However, AIMIM’s Amravati district president Syed Mujeeb clarified that Mohammed Ayaz has no affiliation with the party. He said Ayaz was briefly entrusted with handling social media during the Achalpur Gram Panchayat elections but was expelled immediately after the polls for failing to discharge his duties. “The accused is neither a party worker nor an office‑bearer of AIMIM,” Mujeeb asserted.

All the accused are currently in custody and will be produced before the court.

SIT Formed as the Web of Exploitation Widens

Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, comprising 10 police officers and 36 personnel, led by ASP and SDPO Achalpur, IPS officer Shubham Kumar.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand confirmed that the investigation has been intensified, with a focus on identifying all victims and possible links to a larger organised network.

Bulldozer Action, Political Heat: Pressure Mounts on Authorities

Upon receiving complaints from local women, authorities demolished a portion of the prime accused’s house, citing encroachment on public land after due notice. The incident has triggered shutdowns in Achalpur and Paratwada, with social organisations and traders demanding strict punishment.