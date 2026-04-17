Inside the Trap: How a TCS Nashik Employee Was Lured, Isolated and Allegedly Assaulted in a Chilling Timeline

New Delhi: As the investigation into the alleged harassment and religious coercion case linked to Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik deepens, a disturbing account from one of the victims is shedding light on how trust was built and then allegedly exploited. The timeline emerging from police sources and complaints points to a pattern of emotional manipulation, professional control, and eventual coercion.

From Friendly Meetings to False Promises

According to the victim’s statement, her interaction with the prime accused, Danish, began in 2022 at Levitt Market in Deolali Camp. What started as casual meetings soon turned into frequent interactions. During this period, Danish allegedly promised to help her secure a job at TCS Nashik- an offer that built trust and dependency.

Job Offer Turns Into Control

After completing her degree in 2023, the victim was reportedly hired as an associate at the Nashik BPO unit. Following this, the frequency of their meetings and conversations increased significantly. Investigators say this phase marked a shift starting from professional help to personal influence.

Religious Pressure and Isolation

The victim has alleged that Danish, along with others including Nida Khan and Tausif Attar, began questioning her religious beliefs and making religious remarks that hurt her sentiments. This, according to officials, may have been part of a broader pattern of psychological pressure reported by multiple complainants in the case.

Advertisement

Escalation to Physical Advances

The situation escalated when the accused allegedly took the victim to Khandoba hilltop, where he forcibly kissed her against her will.

The victim further claimed that she was later taken on a bike to a resort near Trimbakeshwar Road, identified as Anand Resort, where Danish allegedly forced physical relations on her.

Advertisement

Investigators are examining location details and digital evidence to corroborate the sequence of events.

Threats and Continued Coercion

The complaint states that another accused, Tausif, allegedly threatened to inform her family about her association with Danish. Under fear and pressure, the victim has alleged that she was forced into further non-consensual acts.

Officials say such threats created a cycle of silence and control, preventing victims from coming forward earlier.

Wider Case Under Probe

This account is part of a larger investigation into multiple complaints at the Nashik BPO unit. Police have already registered several FIRs, and a Special Investigation Team is examining digital evidence, internal conduct, and possible collusion.

The case has also triggered public protests and prompted TCS to issue a temporary work-from-home advisory for employee safety.

Focus on Evidence

Authorities maintain that the investigation is ongoing, and all allegations are being verified through statements, digital trails, and forensic analysis.