TCS Nashik 'Conversion' Row: Absconding 'Mastermind' Nida Khan Moves Court For Anticipatory Bail; Family Claims She's Pregnant

New Delhi: Nida Khan, the primary accused in the alleged forced religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik unit, is currently in Mumbai awaiting the birth of her first child. Her family confirmed her whereabouts amid an ongoing investigation into claims that she pressured colleagues at the IT giant to change their faith, as per news reports.

While remaining at large, Khan has filed for anticipatory bail in a Nashik court, with indications that her legal team will cite her medical condition and pregnancy as key grounds for protection from arrest.

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its pursuit, officials are likely to cross-check her family's claims with medical records to confirm the legitimacy of her bail grounds, as per sources.

'Not HR head, but telecaller'

Khan's family has also clarified that Nida is not a member of the HR team, contradicting widespread reports on social media. In reality, she serves as a tele-caller within the sales department, a role she has held since joining the BPO in December 2021, stated reports.

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Multiple sources confirmed that she is not a senior employee, noting that there are at least three levels of management above her and reiterating that she has never had any association with human resources.

Accusations against Nida

Khan is one of eight employees facing grave allegations, including rape, sexual harassment, and religious coercion, involving the mistreatment of colleagues at the TCS BPO in Nashik. While seven of the accused are currently in custody, police have identified Nida Khan as absconding.

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Public outcry has intensified following reports that the accused allegedly worked in tandem to target vulnerable female staff members, primarily those aged 18 to 25.

To date, nine FIRs have been registered, including a complaint from a male employee who alleged religious harassment and attempted conversion. The accusations detail a pattern of disturbing behavior, including the disparagement of Hindu deities, forced consumption of non-vegetarian food, religious coercion, and intense pressure to adopt specific religious practices.

Harass co-workers

According to police, several of the accused utilized their senior positions within the company to allegedly harass their subordinates. An officer further claimed that Nida Khan actively discouraged a female colleague from reporting the abuse, dismissively telling her that such "things happen."

The TCS Harassment Case

The investigation gained nationwide attention after the Nashik police registered an FIR based on a complaint by a 23-year-old BPO employee.

She accused her senior colleague, Danish Shaikh, of sexual harassment and engaging in a sexual relationship under the false pretext of marriage. The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained by deceitful means), Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 299 (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and Section 3(5) (joint liability).

In her statement, the woman alleged that Danish concealed his existing marriage to mislead her into a relationship. She further claimed that Danish and another colleague, Tausif, attempted to pressure her by comparing the "merits" of Islam over Hinduism. Specifically regarding Nida Khan, the complainant accused her and Tausif of making derogatory remarks about a Hindu deity. According to the FIR dated March 26, these objectionable comments are the only allegations the complainant has leveled against Khan.

Work From Home advisory

TCS has asked its employees in Nashik, Maharashtra, to work from home as a precautionary measure.