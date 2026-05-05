MP Horror: Father Kills Wife, Leaves Toddler Alone in Forest; Two-Year-old Survives 20-Hour Ordeal

In a deeply disturbing case from Madhya Pradesh, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and abandoning their two-year-old son in a forest spanning the Raisen and Vidisha districts. The child, left alone in the wilderness, survived nearly 20 hours before being found by police in a fragile condition.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Rajendra Ahirwar, a resident of Himotiya village in Begumganj, took his wife Jyoti and their young son out under the pretext of purchasing a mobile phone. Instead, he led them into a secluded forested area. Police say that once there, he attacked his wife, fatally injuring her by repeatedly striking her head with a stone. The alleged motive behind the brutal act was suspicion of an extramarital affair.

After committing the crime, the man fled the scene, leaving his toddler behind in the dense jungle. The area is known to be inhabited by wild animals, making the child’s survival even more remarkable. When the family did not return home, concerned relatives approached the police, triggering a large-scale search operation.

Authorities mobilised teams from around a dozen police stations. The search, which stretched through the night, involved the use of drones, trained dog squads, and officers combing the forest on foot with torches. After nearly 10 hours of continuous effort, the child was finally located at dawn, walking in the bushes approximately two kilometres from where he had been abandoned.

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Officials said the boy was weak, dehydrated, and barefoot, but conscious. He was immediately given water and food before being rushed to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and care. Doctors are monitoring his condition, though early indications suggest he is out of immediate danger.

Police later tracked down and arrested the accused. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. A case has been registered against him under charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

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Local police officials described the child’s survival as nothing short of extraordinary, given the harsh terrain and the risks present in the forest. The incident has shocked residents of the region, raising serious concerns about domestic violence and the safety of vulnerable children.