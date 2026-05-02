Pune Sexual Assault Case: 4-Year-Old Lured With Food, Killed With Rock; Accused in Custody Till May 7

A heartwrenching incident took place in Pune’s Bhor Taluka in Nasrapur village, where a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and then killed by a 65-year-old man who smashed her head with a rock. The Pune Rural Police have arrested the accused, and an FIR has been lodged by the victim’s mother. The case has been registered under multiple sections pertaining to sexual assault, as well as various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Incident: Lured While Playing

As per the information received, the 4-year-old girl hailed from Pune City and was visiting her maternal grandparents for the summer holidays. While she was playing in the yard, she was lured with food by the accused, who took her to a cattle shed. Once there, he sexually assaulted her before brutally killing her with a rock.

The case came to light when the lifeless body of the victim was discovered hidden under a pile of cattle fodder. CCTV footage was subsequently recovered, showing the man leading the young girl away. This incident has sent shockwaves across the state, prompting a statement from Chief Minister Fadnavis.

State Response and Fast-Track Trial

"The incident that occurred in Pune is highly condemnable and tragic. A three or three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man. The accused has been arrested. The people are angry following this incident. I assure you that we will take up the case in a fast-track court. I would like to request the High Court to grant us a special public prosecutor, and we will demand capital punishment in court," the Chief Minister said.

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Public Outrage and Village Shutdown

A complete shutdown was observed in Nasrapur Village in Bhor Taluka, Pune. Villagers demanded that the accused be handed over to them so they could deliver justice themselves. Protests were also held this morning to condemn the heinous act.

Accused’s Criminal History

According to reports provided by Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused was arrested within an hour of the complaint being lodged. He was a daily-wage worker who worked in the village and adjacent areas. Notably, the accused has a prior criminal record, including a sexual harassment case and a 2015 POCSO case.

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Police Custody and Legal Proceedings