‘Some Men Can't Take Rejection’: Madras High Court's Heartbreaking Verdict on Student's Murder, Slams Eyewitnesses Who Stayed Silent

Court confirms life sentence for ex-student who killed classmate after she distanced herself, says students who turned hostile will become "paper tigers" if dissent stays only on social media

The Madras High Court has delivered a powerful and emotional judgment confirming the life sentence of a former engineering student who murdered his ex-girlfriend inside a classroom and in the same breath, delivered a sharp rebuke to fellow students who watched the attack happen and later refused to support the case in court.

What Happened

The accused and the victim, both studying Civil Engineering, had once been close to each other. After she ended it, he grew hostile toward her. He had since stopped attending classes and lost his right to write exams due to poor attendance. But on the day of the attack, he walked into her classroom carrying a wooden log, abused her, and beat her repeatedly on the head. When an Assistant Professor tried to stop him, the attacker turned on him too, injuring him as well. The young woman later died from her injuries.

A trial court convicted him of murder and other charges, sentencing him to life imprisonment. He appealed. The High Court has now thrown out that appeal and upheld every part of the sentence.

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"A Disturbing Mindset"

The bench of Justice N. Anand Venkatesh and Justice K. K. Ramakrishnan said it was ruling with a heavy heart, expressing shock that a young woman full of promise lost her life over what the court called a disturbing mindset - one where some men simply cannot take rejection. The judges said the attack had brutally and recklessly snatched away her dreams of building a future for herself.

The Court's Anger at Silent Witnesses

What makes this judgment stand out is the court's blunt criticism of the students who watched the murder unfold and later changed their story.

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Several students had given statements to a magistrate right after the incident, under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, naming the accused. But when the case reached trial, many of them turned hostile backing away from their own earlier statements.

The court did not hold back. It said:

"This Court has to necessarily express its disappointment on the attitude of the students, who were examined as eyewitnesses and who had chosen to become hostile witnesses. In the first place, no attempt was made by any student to prevent the accused person from carrying out the attack. Even after the incident, no attempt was made by the students to overpower the accused person."

The judges went further, saying the students had let the victim down and failed in their duty to stand up for the truth:

"With a heavy heart, this Court has to hold that the students had let down the deceased by not supporting the case of the prosecution and thus they failed in their duty to uphold truth."

And in one of the sharpest lines of the entire judgment, the court said their engineering education had failed to build character in them, accusing them of cowardice:

"The education did not really build up a character in the students, and rather, each of the students, who turned hostile, exhibited pusillanimity."

"Paper Tigers" - A Warning to Every Student

Perhaps the most quoted part of the ruling is the court's larger message to students everywhere that posting outrage online means nothing if people won't speak the truth in real life:

"There is no use in merely expressing dissent and expressing views in social media and it has to translate itself into action or else the students will only become paper tigers in real life."

The court warned that this kind of silence could let history repeat itself in colleges everywhere:

"The student community must understand that it is only a matter of time that a similar incident may happen to any student in a college in such a gruesome fashion."

Why the Conviction Still Held

Despite the hostile witnesses, the court said the case against the accused remained airtight. The professor who was attacked while trying to help her was found to be a fully reliable witness- someone who had personally been attacked by the same man and had every reason to remember his face. The court cited established legal principle on this point:

"A person who encounters such an extreme experience is not likely to forget the face of the assailant even for a lifetime."

Medical evidence such as skull fractures, brain injuries, and severe head trauma recorded in the post-mortem report fully matched this account. The court also dismissed a defense argument that the police should have conducted a formal identification parade, ruling that this step is just an investigative tool, not a legal requirement, and that what mattered was whether the witness was credible in court.

One witness, identified in court records as PW27, was found to have changed his account entirely more than two years after first testifying- a shift the court said strongly suggested he had been "won over" in the meantime, and ordered that his later testimony be disregarded.

In the end…