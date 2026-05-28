'They Are Not Holy Cows': Madras HC Says 'Judges Can Be Corrupt', Refuses To Ban 'Karuppu' Movie

Madras: The Madras High Court has stated that judges are not “holy cows” and can be corrupt. The court made the statement while rejecting the plea to ban Tamil movie Karuppu, which depicts a corrupt judge.

This comes after a public interest litigation (PIL) had ben filed by advocate RS Tamilvendan seeking to ban or regulate the screening of Karuppu in theatres and on OTT platforms.

The PIL claimed that the movie, which portrays corruption within the judicial system, damaged the dignity of courts.

'Justice Not A Cloistered Virtue'

The Madras High Court rejected the plea, saying, "Judges need not be treated as holy cows. Justice is not a cloistered virtue; she must be allowed to suffer the scrutiny and respectful even though outspoken comments of ordinary men."

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'There Are Corrupt Judges'

The Madras High Court further stated that no one can deny that there is corruption in the Judiciary. "There were and are corrupt judges," it stated.

Noting that the theme of the movie is the “unholy alliance between an unethical lawyer and a corrupt judge”, the high court clarified that it is not endorsing allegations against the Judiciary.