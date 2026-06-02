‘Stop This Media Trial, Our Lives Are In Danger!’ Giribala Singh Fights Aggressively In Court As CBI Remand Ends in Twisha Sharma Case
The Twisha Sharma death case took a dramatic turn as retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh were sent to judicial custody after their police remand expired. The CBI, which recreated the crime scene at the Katara Hills bungalow, is now focusing on forensic analysis, digital evidence, and the awaited AIIMS autopsy report.
- India News
- 3 min read
Twisha Sharma Death Case: In a high-voltage courtroom showdown on Tuesday, retired district judge Giribala Singh, acting as her own defense counsel, launched a blistering attack against public scrutiny and the central agency's tactics. The fiery confrontation took place just as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded its initial five-day custodial interrogation of Giribala and her son, Samarth Singh, in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma.
While the CBI did not seek an immediate extension of their physical remand, the agency left the door wide open for future interrogation, stating, "Right now we are asking for judicial remand; if needed, we will take them on police remand again."
"We Did Not Tamper With Footage": Former Judge Takes the Lead
Refusing to rely solely on external legal counsel, the retired jurist personally commandeered her defense, aggressively pushing back against the foundational pillars of the prosecution's case.
Addressing the highly controversial timeline of the night Twisha died at their Katara Hills residence, Giribala made a point-blank declaration regarding the digital evidence: "We did not tamper with the CCTV footage."
Advertisement
She further accused the CBI of stage-managing their investigative movements to feed a media frenzy. Giribala raised a strong legal objection to the logistics of the recent crime scene recreation, where investigators used specialised dummies to trace a minute-by-minute timeline of the May 12 incident. She demanded to know why investigative vehicles were parked three houses away instead of directly at her doorstep, claiming it was a calculated move to expose them to waiting cameras and leak footage to news outlets.
High Drama: Assault Allegations and Counter-Challenges
The courtroom atmosphere grew hostile when Giribala leveled a staggering allegation against the victim's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, claiming he had physically assaulted her son, Samarth, during a previous appearance at the Jabalpur court.
Advertisement
Srivastava fired back with equal ferocity, turning the layout of the judiciary against the retired judge. "The Jabalpur court is equipped with CCTV cameras," Srivastava countered. "If such an incident indeed occurred, the court should retrieve the footage."
Srivastava didn't stop there, openly mocking the defense's narrative by challenging Samarth to reveal "where exactly he was hiding" within the Jabalpur court premises if such an attack had truly taken place.
The Investigative Road Ahead
With both accused now lodged in jail, the CBI is pivoting from active interrogation to intensive data verification. Over the next few days, investigators will focus on:
- Forensic Alignment: Comparing the statements collected during the 5-day remand with the digital forensics of recovered hard drives.
- The AIIMS Report: Analysing the impending secondary autopsy report from AIIMS New Delhi to legally cement the cause of Twisha's death.
The CBI’s legal team emphasised to the magistrate that the halt in custodial questioning is only temporary, ensuring they retain the legal leverage to pull mother and son back into interrogation rooms the moment the medical or digital evidence shifts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.