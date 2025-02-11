Criminal Sets Himself Ablaze In Noida, Critically Injured

Noida: A 22-year-old history-sheeter having multiple cases against him, on Monday, set himself on fire at his residence in Noida Sector-9, leaving everyone in shock in the area. The disturbing incident took place in the JJ Colony located in Noida Sector 9. The man has been identified as Abhijeet alias Pizza, who is a history sheeter with multiple cases of ganja smuggling, mobile snatching, and theft against him.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Shukla, Abhijeet poured petrol on his body and ignited it around 4 pm. His friend Muskan, who lived with him, sustained burn injuries while trying to douse the flames.

Following the incident, locals rushed the duo to the district hospital, where Abhijeet was treated for severe burns covering over 70% of his body. He was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment, while Muskan is undergoing treatment in Noida.

Abhijeet's family revealed that he had been struggling with an illness and depression, which may have driven him to take the extreme step.