Published 18:07 IST, September 22nd 2024
Criminals Inspired From Bollywood Movie Arrested After Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat
A fake currency manufacturing unit inspired by Shahid Kapoor's web series "Farzi" was busted in Surat. 4 suspects were arrested with notes worth Rs 1.20 lakh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Criminals Inspired From Bollywood Movie Arrested After Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:48 IST, September 22nd 2024