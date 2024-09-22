sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:07 IST, September 22nd 2024

Criminals Inspired From Bollywood Movie Arrested After Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat

A fake currency manufacturing unit inspired by Shahid Kapoor's web series "Farzi" was busted in Surat. 4 suspects were arrested with notes worth Rs 1.20 lakh.

Criminals Inspired From Bollywood Movie Arrested After Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat
Criminals Inspired From Bollywood Movie Arrested After Fake Currency Racket Busted in Surat | Image: Pixabay
