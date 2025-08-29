'Criticise But Don't Cross The Line': Asaduddin Owaisi Schools Congress Over 'Indecent Remarks' Against PM Modi's Mother

Hyderabad, Telangana: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday said that the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother at an INDI bloc event in Bihar was "wrong" and that the line of decency should not be crossed.

In a strong worded reply, Owaisi, in his response to the viral video with purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDI bloc event in Darbhanga, said, "Decent words should be used. You speak up, you oppose and criticise, condemn as much as you want but if you cross the limits of decency, it is wrong and it should not be done."

"Be it about anyone. Criticise the PM but remember one thing that if you are crossing the line, it is not right. Then the subject of our debate would be wrong and vulgar. If someone else is doing that, we do not need to copy them," he added.

After the video of the incident went viral online, the Congress party denied that their workers used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at one of its events in Bihar, and shifted blame to the BJP, calling the accused an agent of the saffron party.

Congress leader Pawan Khera firmly denied that the accused was a Congress worker, alleging they were planted by the BJP to divert attention from the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar.

Regarding a viral video of a controversial remark against PM Modi at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Khera told ANI, "This remark has been made by their (BJP's) own agent. They just want to create an issue so that they can divert attention from our Yatra. Their theft has been caught, so these people are frustrated. Find out who that person is who was arrested, whose man he is... The public is watching everything, and the entire country is watching the BJP's goondaism."

The BJP, on the other hand, has demanded an apology from Congress for allowing a situation where abusive words were openly used against the Prime Minister and his mother.

In a post on X, Union Minister JP Nadda stated, "The so-called Vote Rights Journey of the Congress, in which the late mother of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji was abused from the Congress-RJD platform, is highly condemnable and reprehensible. This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologize for this heinous act."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too sought an apology from Congress for the situation.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Guwahati, Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to PM Modi.

"A low level of Rahul Gandhi's negative politics of hatred was seen in his 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Congress has committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory language against PM Modi's late mother. I condemn it. The politics Rahul Gandhi has begun will take us into a pit... I ask Rahul Gandhi, if there is any shame left, apologise to PM Modi and his late mother," he said.

"This is not new, since Modi ji became the CM, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manishankar Iyer, Jairam Ramesh, and Renuka Chowdhary have used derogatory language against Modi ji. Some called him 'maut ka saudagar', 'zehreela saanp', 'ravan' and 'virus'. Will you get the public mandate like this?," he added.