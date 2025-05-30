Shocking Chain Snatching Incident in Delhi’s Pul Pehladpur Area Caught On Camera

In a shocking incident, a case of chain snatching involving an elderly man outside his home has come to light from the Pul Pehladpur area of Delhi.

CCTV footage from the area shows two youths approaching the elderly man, who was sitting on a chair outside his house, under the pretext of asking him something. As the man leaned in to listen, one of the youths suddenly snatched his chain and fled the scene.

Surprisingly, the thief returned moments later, seemingly to grab something else from the victim. However, upon noticing people approaching from the other side to apprehend him, he fled again.

The elderly man fell from his chair due to the assailant’s aggressive behavior. His belongings were scattered across the ground, and his clothes were torn during the scuffle. It remains unclear whether he sustained any injuries.

He lay on the ground, struggling to get up, as neighbors rushed to his aid.

The incident occurred in broad daylight, highlighting once again the audacity of petty criminals operating in the capital. The CCTV footage offers insight into the modus operandi of small-time criminals in the Delhi-NCR region. This incident raises concerns about public safety in Delhi, where even one’s own doorstep no longer guarantees security due to the rampant nature of such crimes.

Delhi has become increasingly notorious for petty crimes such as phone and chain snatching.