Crores Worth of Assets Seized as Srinagar Police Wage War on Narcotics Networks

Srinagar, May 12: Amid political debate over liquor bans in the Valley, Srinagar Police have broadened their anti-narcotics campaign, adopting multi-pronged measures that span enforcement, regulation, and public outreach to counter the spread of drugs across Kashmir’s communities.

In an uncompromising offensive under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, police registered 101 cases, arrested 143 accused, and seized narcotics ranging from heroin and charas to ganja and psychotropic tablets. Meanwhile, 42 bank accounts were frozen and cash worth over Rs 30 lakh confiscated, underscoring the financial chokehold on the trade.

The crackdown has spilled into civic life: 84 driving licenses suspended, six Aadhaar cards flagged, and one passport impounded. Properties worth Rs 21.54 crore have been attached, 35 vehicles seized, and three structures valued at Rs3.55 crore demolished; a visible deterrent against the networks thriving on illicit trade.

In rural belts, police destroyed 25 kanals of illegal poppy cultivation, striking at the roots of supply.

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Meanwhile, near educational institutions, eight FIRs were registered and 14 peddlers arrested, reflecting the resolve to shield students from predatory networks.

Parallel to enforcement, regulation has tightened: 703 chemist shops inspected, 15 sealed, and 210 awareness programmes conducted, drawing nearly 28,000 participants into the campaign.

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“We have lost too many young lives to drugs. Seeing police demolish properties of peddlers is a strong deterrent,” said Bashir Ahmad, a shopkeeper in downtown Srinagar.

“Awareness drives in school’s matter. Many of us didn’t even know how widespread the problem was until police came to speak directly to us. Crackdowns are good, but rehabilitation is equally important. Families need support to bring addicted youth back,” Shazia Farooq, a college student added.