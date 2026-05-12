Indian Army Takes Down Terrorist Attempting To Cross LoC In Poonch; 1 Killed

Poonch: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Krishna Ghati Sector of the Line of Control on Tuesday. The Indian Army's White Knight Corps reportedly neutralised one intruder after detecting suspicious movement 300 metres inside the Indian territory.

"Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 PM today. Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC. One intruder has been neutralised. Own troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector. The Knight stands Vigilant -- Every Infiltration Bid Will Fail. We Serve, We Protect!" the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Search operation is currently underway.

LoC Tightened Gurez Sector

Earlier, on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, security was tightened along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to officials, the Army had intensified monitoring in the sector using advanced surveillance equipment, including night-vision devices and high-end optical systems. Patrolling was also increased to track movement and prevent infiltration attempts along the LoC.

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The heightened alert was part of precautionary measures to maintain strict vigilance and operational preparedness in vulnerable stretches along the frontier. Security forces were also directed to ensure close monitoring of all sensitive zones to prevent any untoward incident during the period. (With ANI inputs)