Cross-Border Plot Uncovered: Two Arrested in Rajasthan Railway Track Blast, Suspected Pakistan ISI Link Emerges

Sri Ganganagar: A suspected cross-border conspiracy backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has emerged in connection with the November 3 railway track explosion in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. In a breakthrough, a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police, working in coordination with Punjab Counter Intelligence, arrested two accused, including a woman, from Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mahakdeep Kaur and Davinder Singh (also spelt Devendra Singh), both residents of Chauda Kalan village in Gurdaspur. Following their arrest, police recovered two weapons, 40 live cartridges, and ₹30,000 in cash from their possession. Both accused have been brought to Rajasthan for intensive interrogation.

The Pakistan Connection and Financial Trail

Preliminary investigations and intelligence inputs indicate that the blast was orchestrated at the behest of a Pakistan-based handler named Shah. According to police sources, Mahakdeep Kaur was in direct contact with Shah, who allegedly transferred funds directly into her bank account to finance the terror plot.

Security agencies strongly suspect that Shah operates on behalf of the ISI, aiming to execute acts of sabotage on Indian soil.

Advertisement

Investigators revealed that the duo had conducted extensive reconnaissance before carrying out the attack. According to sources, Kaur and Singh travelled from Punjab to Sri Ganganagar three times to execute the conspiracy; their earlier attempts to plant and detonate the explosives were unsuccessful before they finally struck on November 3.

A Narrow Escape on the Tracks

The explosion occurred around 9:45 pm on November 3 on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in the Ramsinghpur area. The intensity of the blast shattered two concrete-and-steel sleepers supporting the tracks, damaged the rails, and left a crater measuring roughly 2 to 3 feet deep.

Advertisement

Authorities noted that a major tragedy was narrowly averted, as the Anupgarh-Suratgarh passenger train had passed through that exact stretch barely 75 minutes before the detonation. Following the blast, North Western Railway suspended train operations on the route for safety inspections and repairs, resuming services on November 5 after clearing the track.

Joint Operation and Ongoing Probe

The operation to track down the suspects was conducted under the leadership of ATS Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh MN, with crucial field roles played by IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary, who is leading the investigation, and ATS Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Sharma.

In addition to the two main accused, police have detained three other individuals suspected of providing logistical support in Rajasthan. According to Bikaner Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash, one local suspect allegedly provided shelter to the duo, another arranged a motorcycle for their movement, and a third guided them to the railway track to scout the location.