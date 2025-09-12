'Crossed All Limits': BJP Lashes Out at Congress Over AI-Generated Video of PM Modi's Mother

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce condemnation of the Congress party on Thursday. This strong reaction came in response to the Bihar wing of the Congress party sharing an artificially generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, which the BJP characterized as a politically motivated assault. This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent event where abusive slogans targeting her were allegedly shouted from a Congress stage in Bihar's Darbhanga during a Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Issuing a robust rebuttal, the BJP stated that the Congress has “crossed all limits" and is responsible for a severe degradation of political dialogue. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of attempting to rationalize its previous alleged remarks concerning the Prime Minister’s mother. He lashed out at Congress in an X post saying, "Far from having remorse for abusing PM’s Mother. Congress not only justified, defended the accused with lies."

He further described the video as a “disgusting" effort to target an individual who is deceased. "And now, the Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video. This party has become GAALIWADI instead of Gandhiwadi. Mahila aur Maatru shakti ka apman (insult to women) is Congress ki pehchaan. Shameful Abuse of Bihar as Bidi and abuse a person no longer with us," he added further.

The controversy stems from a video released by the Bihar Congress that uses artificial intelligence to depict two figures resembling PM Modi and his deceased mother. In the clip, the character of his mother is portrayed as reprimanding him for invoking her name during his campaign for the state's assembly elections.

The video in question was shared by the Bihar Congress with a caption that read, "Ma Appears in Sahab's Dreams. Watch the Interesting Dialogue." The AI-generated content shows the character of Heeraben Modi accusing the Prime Minister of exploiting his familial relationship with her for political gain.

This event echoes a similar controversy from last month, where a video circulated on social media allegedly showed a group of people leveling abuses at PM Modi and his mother from a stage adorned with images of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. That incident provoked widespread outrage and drew significant criticism.