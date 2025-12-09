Crowd Surges at Vijay's First Post-Stampede Meet as Youth Enter with Single QR Code; SP Urges Early Speech

New Delhi: A large crowd has gathered at Puducherry's Uppalam Expo Ground for TVK chief Vijay's first public meeting since the Karur stampede, with many seen jumping barricades to enter.

Despite strict measures enforced by the Puducherry administration that limited the entry to those with QR-coded passes, multiple youths were found to be entering the venue without valid tickets by using a single QR code repeatedly.

Following this issue, the Puducherry SP requests party general secretary N. Anand to ask Vijay to speak early and finish on time without any delays.

Earlier, Vijay had sought permission for a rally, but the UT DGP stated that permission could not be granted and asked the party to instead opt for a public meeting.

Advertisement

For the event, the Puducherry administration imposed strict measures, capping attendance at 5,000 people and instructing organisers not to exceed this limit. Officials also installed at least 50 CCTV cameras across the ground to prevent any possibility of an accident.

The police issued an advisory clarifying that entry would be denied to persons without valid passes, children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with health issues. Furthermore, attendance was restricted exclusively to Puducherry residents, with people from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts asked not to travel to the venue.

Advertisement