Crowd Surges at Vijay's First Post-Stampede Meet as Youth Enter with Single QR Code; SP Urges Early Speech
Despite strict QR-coded entry rules, multiple youths repeatedly used a single pass to enter, prompting the Puducherry SP to request that party leaders have Vijay speak early and on time.
New Delhi: A large crowd has gathered at Puducherry's Uppalam Expo Ground for TVK chief Vijay's first public meeting since the Karur stampede, with many seen jumping barricades to enter.
Despite strict measures enforced by the Puducherry administration that limited the entry to those with QR-coded passes, multiple youths were found to be entering the venue without valid tickets by using a single QR code repeatedly.
Following this issue, the Puducherry SP requests party general secretary N. Anand to ask Vijay to speak early and finish on time without any delays.
Earlier, Vijay had sought permission for a rally, but the UT DGP stated that permission could not be granted and asked the party to instead opt for a public meeting.
For the event, the Puducherry administration imposed strict measures, capping attendance at 5,000 people and instructing organisers not to exceed this limit. Officials also installed at least 50 CCTV cameras across the ground to prevent any possibility of an accident.
The police issued an advisory clarifying that entry would be denied to persons without valid passes, children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with health issues. Furthermore, attendance was restricted exclusively to Puducherry residents, with people from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts asked not to travel to the venue.
Designated parking areas were assigned at Pondy Marina, the Old Port, and behind the Indira Gandhi Stadium, with roadside parking strictly prohibited. Cadres were instructed not to follow Vijay's vehicle at any point and to maintain discipline. The party also warned against climbing on buildings, vehicles, or trees or going near electric poles or transformers at the venue.
