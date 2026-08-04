CRPF ASI Shoots Dead 2 Jawans At Assam Camp Before Committing Suicide

Nagaon: In a harrowing incident inside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Assam's Nagaon district, an on-duty Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire on fellow jawans, leaving 2 personnel dead and another critically injured. The deadly incident occurred on Tuesday morning, following which the accused ASI reportedly shot himself dead. The police have launched an investigation to establish the cause that triggered the deadly firing inside the high-security establishment.

As per reports, the firing took place at around 7 am inside the 34 Battalion CRPF camp located at Katimari in Nagaon district. According to the police officials, the accused officer, identified as ASI Ballani Premabaram, had been deployed at the camp's main gate when he suddenly turned his service weapon on his colleagues. Furthermore, moments after opening fire, he allegedly used the same weapon to shoot himself. The police have not disclosed any motive behind the incident, and the circumstances that led to the deadly outburst remain under investigation.

The officials stated that senior CRPF officers and the local police have initiated inquiries to ascertain the sequence of events and whether any personal or professional issues may have contributed to the tragedy.

Firing At Main Gate Turns Deadly

The police officials stated that ASI Ballani was posted at the main entrance of the 34 Battalion camp when he allegedly began firing at fellow personnel without warning. During the firing, 2 CRPF jawans, identified as Vishnu Prasad Baghel and Ramnawal Singh Yadav, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died in the attack. Another personnel, ASI Mane Govind Sripul, was also struck during the firing and suffered injuries.

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Following the shooting, the accused ASI allegedly turned the weapon on himself and died by suicide inside the camp, bringing the horrifying incident to an end.

The injured CRPF personnel was initially rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided emergency medical care. As per doctors, considering the seriousness of his injuries, the injured jawan was subsequently referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for specialised treatment.

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The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to ascertain the reason that triggered the ASI to allegedly open fire on his colleagues. At present, no official explanation has been provided regarding the motive, and police are examining all possible angles while recording statements and gathering evidence from the camp.