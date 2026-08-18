CRPF Bunker Vehicle Overturns After Collision With Truck in Qazigund; 5 Personnel Injured

Qazigund: At least seven people, including five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, were injured on Tuesday after a truck collided head-on with a CRPF mini-truck in Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place at Levdora on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when the CRPF vehicle collided with the truck. The impact caused the CRPF bunker vehicle to overturn.

Among those injured were five CRPF personnel, including four officers, officials said. The injuries were reported to be minor.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to the 163 Battalion CRPF camp in Qazigund, where they were provided medical treatment.

Advertisement

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.