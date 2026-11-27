Madurai: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials have been deployed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram to undertake security and surveillance duties following a Supreme Court directive ordering that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop the hill today.

A senior CRPF officer stated that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions.

"One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct.

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The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

Meanwhile, the SC bench today found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance.

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Whereas, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while clarifying that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights.