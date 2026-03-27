Chinese National Detained in Rajasthan’s Border District, Intelligence Agencies Probe ‘Suspicious’ Links

New Delhi: In a big development, the authorities in the Sri Karanpur area of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar have detained a Chinese national discovered under suspicious circumstances.

Following the individual’s immediate apprehension, security agencies, including local police and central intelligence wings, have launched a high-level joint interrogation.

Preliminary findings suggest the individual may be linked to a mobile telecommunications company, though officials are currently conducting an intensive scrutiny of his travel documents and credentials. Investigating every possible angle, including potential ties to espionage or unauthorized activities, security forces have significantly heightened local arrangements and remain on high alert.

Similar case in past

The case comes days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen earlier this month for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them.

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The accused have been identified as Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen).

Foreign nationals approach court

In a significant turn in the ongoing National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into a suspected transnational network, six Ukrainian nationals and a US citizen have also approached a Delhi court seeking the appointment of an independent translator.

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The accused, including American national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainians, were recently remanded to NIA custody until March 27.

They face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly entering restricted areas in Mizoram to provide drone warfare and weapons training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

Plea for Impartiality

In their application, the foreign nationals submitted that an independent interpreter is necessary to uphold the interests of justice.

They argued that because the case involves complex technical allegations, including drone assembly and electronic warfare, accurate and impartial interpretation is crucial for ensuring fairness in the proceedings.

Russian Intelligence Behind NIA Crackdown

The NIA investigation, reportedly triggered by a Russian intelligence tip-off, is currently analyzing digital footprints and mobile data to unearth potential links between the group and banned insurgent outfits operating in India’s Northeast.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Russian intelligence authorities had flagged information with their Indian counterparts on the activities of group of foreign nationals, including US citizen Matthew VanDyke's involvement in training anti government armed groups in Myanmar.