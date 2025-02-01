Crypto Assets Now Under Scrutiny for Undisclosed Income Assessment

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech has proposed that “virtual digital asset” should be included in defining undisclosed income.

The move comes amid several reports of unregulated cryptocurrency being used to hide illegal transactions.

Entities To Furnish Information On Crypto-Asset Transactions

Insertion of Section 285BAA in the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been proposed in the Union Budget which introduces an obligation to furnish information on crypto-asset transactions.

According to the proposal, these effects will come into force on April 1, 2026.

Any prescribed reporting entity dealing in crypto-assets will be required to furnish transaction details within a specified period.

The entity will be given 30 days to rectify them. Failing to do so, will be treated as inaccurate reporting under the Income-tax Act.

In the budget speech, Finance Minister also announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.