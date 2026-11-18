New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and warned of severe weather along India’s eastern coast as Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ continues to gather strength over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest meteorological updates shared by the IMD on X, the system is steadily tracking north-northwestward and is projected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20.

The storm, positioned roughly 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm before strengthening further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19.

Forecasters anticipate the system will make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 120 to 130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.

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Per the IMD’s bulletin, the storm, positioned roughly 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm before strengthening further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19.

Forecasters anticipate the system will make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 120 to 130 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.

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In response to the approaching system, the weather agency has forecast widespread heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several coastal and southern states. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of the downpour on November 19 and 20, with isolated pockets likely to record over 20 cm of rain within 24 hours.

Additionally, heavy rainfall warnings have been extended to parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, southern Odisha, and eastern Telangana. A storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres is also projected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh at the time of landfall.

The IMD has advised fishermen and mariners not to venture into the rough seas of the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal until the system passes.

Authorities have also cautioned residents and farmers about potential disruptions, including localised flash flooding, uprooting of trees, damage to power lines, and harm to standing crops.

For Andhra Pradesh, Cyclone Akvan marks an unusual third major cyclonic threat in as many weeks, following Cyclones Arnab and Murasu earlier in the post-monsoon season.