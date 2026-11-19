Amaravati: The severe cyclonic storm “Akvan” over the westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of November 20, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Maximum sustained wind speed is expected to be 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

IMD has advised coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha to remain alert and follow the latest official weather advisories.

K Nagaratna, Director of the Andhra Pradesh IMD, said that South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to see light to moderate rain at isolated places on November 19 and 20. From the afternoon of November 20 onward, the system is expected to move inland toward South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, leading to a gradual decrease in rainfall thereafter. Heavy rainfall warnings remain in effect through November 20.

"Under this influence, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially the extreme northern districts, is likely to experience inundation in low-lying areas. With gusty winds of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour, small branches and trees are likely to be uprooted, and loose structures are likely to blow away," Nagaratna said.

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She said that sea conditions in the west-central Bay of Bengal are expected to remain rough to very rough, with a storm surge or swell height of around 1 meter along the coast near the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea on November 18, 19, and 20, while offshore and onshore operations should be reviewed in line with IMD updates.

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IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory in view of the adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Akvan, saying flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata are impacted.

"We are notifying affected customers on the mobile number provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport," the airline said on X.

With Cyclone Akvan also posing a potential threat to Odisha, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has stepped up its preparedness to tackle any emergency situation. Cuttack Mayor Subas Singh said the civic body is fully prepared, with extensive arrangements in place for evacuation, waterlogging management, road clearance, healthcare and uninterrupted water supply.

The corporation has identified 94 shelter houses with a combined capacity to accommodate more than 50,000 people. Of these, 36 evacuation centres have been equipped with essential facilities, including dry food, cooked meals, generators, drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities. Two minibuses and two boilers have also been kept ready for emergency requirements.

To tackle waterlogging, the corporation has arranged 310 pump sets, along with 20 fire brigade pumps, 24 Volvo pumps and three JCB machines. Bobcats, hydraulic ladders, seven tractors and a special team of more than 20 personnel have also been kept ready to clear waterlogged areas and remove obstructions.

To ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during possible power cuts, 80 generator sets, 10 water tankers and more than 100 Sintex water storage tanks have been arranged. Over 30 officials have been assigned responsibilities for water supply management.

Mayor Subas Singh said all departments, emergency response teams and elected representatives are working in coordination to protect Cuttack's population of over 10 lakh and ensure a swift response to any cyclone-related emergency.