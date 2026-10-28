3 Dead As Cyclone Arnab Leaves Trail of Destruction in Andhra Pradesh; Rains Batter Coastal Districts

Amaravati: At least three people lost their lives, and tens of thousands were displaced as Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing fierce winds and torrential downpours that left a trail of heavy damage across multiple coastal districts.

According to officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), northern coastal Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt of the storm. The severe cyclonic storm hit the coastline near Yanam with sustained wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 135 kmph, uprooting large trees, snapping electrical poles, and tearing off roofs.

Among the casualties reported, incidents were linked to storm-related mishaps, including a woman in Anakapalli district who tragically died of electrocution after stepping on a fallen power cable.

Preliminary damage assessments by relief authorities indicate that over 31 houses have been damaged, while extensive flooding has submerged standing paddy crops in districts like Srikakulam.

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The Andhra Pradesh administration had shifted into high alert ahead of the landfall, establishing over 2,100 relief centres across 20 vulnerable districts and deploying thousands of disaster management personnel.

More than 1,000 medical teams and hundreds of emergency ambulances were put on standby to manage immediate rescue and relief efforts.

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Among the casualties reported, incidents were linked to storm-related mishaps, including a woman in Anakapalli district who tragically died of electrocution after stepping on a fallen power cable.

Preliminary damage assessments by relief authorities indicate that over 31 houses have been damaged, while extensive flooding has submerged standing paddy crops in districts like Srikakulam.

The Andhra Pradesh administration had shifted into high alert ahead of the landfall, establishing over 2,100 relief centres across 20 vulnerable districts and deploying thousands of disaster management personnel.

More than 1,000 medical teams and hundreds of emergency ambulances were put on standby to manage immediate rescue and relief efforts.

Flight operations in major coastal transit hubs, including Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, were temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted emergency teleconferences with district collectors and state officials to review relief operations, instructing administrative teams to clear blocked roadways promptly, restore disrupted power infrastructure, and minimise further loss of property.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that Cyclone Arnab gradually began losing strength after landfall, weakening into a cyclonic storm as it pushed inland.

However, heavy rainfall alerts remain active across several districts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring southern Odisha, with authorities urging residents in low-lying areas to remain indoors until conditions normalise.

Flight operations in major coastal transit hubs, including Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, were temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted emergency teleconferences with district collectors and state officials to review relief operations, instructing administrative teams to clear blocked roadways promptly, restore disrupted power infrastructure, and minimise further loss of property.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that Cyclone Arnab gradually began losing strength after landfall, weakening into a cyclonic storm as it pushed inland.