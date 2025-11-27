Cyclone Ditwah to Make Landfall in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on November 30, Authorities Issue Safety Alert

According to a pre-cyclone alert issued on Thursday (27th November), Cyclone Ditwah is set to make landfall by early November 30. The impact of the cyclone would be felt along the coast lines of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. A deep depression over Bay of Bengal earlier today heralded the arrival of the cyclone.

The cyclone developed near Batticaloa in Sri Lanka and is likely to move in the north-northwest direction reaching the Indian coasts by November 30. Regional Meteorological Centre officials have predicted severe weather for the coming days, including powerful winds, intense rain, and hazardous seas in the areas that are likely to be affected.

Tamil Nadu is likely to face the heaviest threat, with intense rain forecast from November 27–30, potentially reaching extremely heavy levels on November 28 and 29. Neighboring areas of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh can also expect heavy to very heavy showers starting November 28 and lasting into early December.

Kerala and Mahe will experience heavy spells between November 27 and 29, while Telangana and South Interior Karnataka are set for significant rainfall on November 30 and December 1, and November 29, respectively. Furthermore, thunderstorms with lightning are likely across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, where gusty winds of 30–50 km/h are expected until November 29.

Safety measures

