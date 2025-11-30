Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain Across Several Districts of Tamil Nadu, Authorities On Alert

Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah continued to impact weather conditions along the east coast on Sunday, prompting widespread alerts, rainfall, and precautionary measures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Chennai, for the next three hours till 10 am, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. In addition, a red alert remains in place for select southern districts, while an orange alert has been issued for areas expecting intense rain, thunder, and lightning activity.

According to the IMD, Heavy to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely across Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The agency further warned of waterlogging and slippery roads in vulnerable zones.

Persistent rainfall in Nagapattinam has already led to water stagnation around the sanctum sanctorum of the historic Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple. “Due to the heavy rains over the past three days, rainwater has accumulated inside the temple, resulting in fewer devotees visiting. The stagnant water is now being pumped out using a motor,” temple priest Thyagarajan told ANI.

Advertisement

Chengalpattu district is witnessing widespread heavy rains, with Mamallapuram, Thiruporur, Thirukazhukundram, Madurantakam, Cheyyur, and Chengalpattu town among the worst affected. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. The continuous downpour has also submerged paddy fields in many areas, sparking concerns over potential agricultural losses.

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported strong winds and rough sea conditions, forcing authorities to enforce coastal restrictions. Tourists expressed inconvenience caused by rain and travel advisories.

Advertisement

“We came to Puducherry yesterday, but because of the cyclone, it has been difficult to move around with children,” said tourist Bunty Prasad. Another traveller shared, “Officials are not allowing visitors near the sea for safety reasons. We are following the rules and will be leaving today.”

The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea and advised residents to remain indoors and follow government advisories. As of 8:30 PM Saturday, the cyclone was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E - approximately 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. The system is expected to move north-northwest and approach the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by early morning today, gradually nearing within 25 km by evening.

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reviewed preparedness with Southern Railway officials. He instructed the activation of War Rooms at divisional, zonal, and Railway Board levels and emphasised setting up helplines and passenger-assistance desks to address potential travel disruptions.