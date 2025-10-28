Cyclone Montha: Time, Path, Wind Speed | All You Need To Know

Cyclone Montha is currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha, bringing the eastern coast of India under high alert. The Cyclone Montha is currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is set to make landfall between Kakinada and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh late tonight, accompanied by wind speeds of 90–110 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Cyclone Montha was positioned around 100 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 180 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 270 km from Visakhapatnam at the time of filing this report.

The cyclone Montha has been moving north-northwestwards at a speed of about 15 kmph over the past six hours. The sea condition remains rough to very rough, with waves rising as the cyclone edges closer to the coast.

Advertisement

Districts On Alert:

The IMD has placed the Kakinada port under the highest (10th number) red alert, while 9th number warnings have been issued for Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, and Machilipatnam ports. Several areas in Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, and Ganjam, have also been placed under red alert, as the cyclone’s outer bands are expected to cause widespread rain and strong winds across the state.

Government Action:

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with ministers, MPs, and MLAs, directing them to remain vigilant and extend assistance to those affected. “Rainfall is heavily impacting approximately 39 constituencies. Hourly bulletins will be released, and all relief programmes will be closely monitored,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, V. Anitha, P. Narayana, and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad were among those who participated in the review. Officials have warned of heavy rainfall in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in vulnerable coastal areas such as Uppada and Kothapatnam village, where precautionary evacuations are underway.

“NDRF teams are deployed round the clock. We are coordinating with the local administration and urging residents to move to shelters. There is no need to panic,” said NDRF Inspector Biswas.

The beach road connecting Kakinada and Uppada has been closed after an 8 km stretch suffered damage due to strong waves earlier in the day.

Cyclone Montha Emergency Helpline Numbers:

Bhubaneswar- 8114382371 Khurda Road-9668978727 Brahmapur-9668978725 Palasa-9668978724

What To Do If You Are In Risk Zone

If you live in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, or other coastal districts, it’s crucial to follow safety precautions as Cyclone Montha approaches.