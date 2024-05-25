 Flight Operations to Remain Suspended For 21 Hours at Kolkata Air | Republic World
Published 23:35 IST, May 25th 2024

Cyclone Remal: Flight Operations to Remain Suspended For 21 Hours at Kolkata Airport From Sunday

The flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended for 21 hours starting from Sunday noon, in wake of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Flight operations to remain suspended at Kolkata airport in view of cyclone Remal
Flight operations to remain suspended at Kolkata airport in view of cyclone Remal | Image: PTI/ Representational
