Cyclone Shakti: Heavy Rain Alert in Karnataka, Kolkata; Know When And Where Will It Make Landfall?

IMD has yet to confirm the formation of a cyclone. It is still unclear if this storm will grow into a cyclone | Image: X

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday, May 13, that the southwest monsoon has officially arrived, marking its onset over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and some areas of the north Andaman Sea. This early advancement signals the beginning of India’s crucial rainy season, bringing much-needed relief and setting the stage for agricultural activity across the country.

Cyclone ‘Shakti’ Likely to Form: Possible Landfall Between May 24–26

Meanwhile, meteorologists are closely watching the Bay of Bengal, where a cyclonic circulation has developed over the Andaman Sea. According to IMD forecasts and regional experts including Bangladeshi meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash a low-pressure system is likely to form between May 16 and 22. This system may intensify into a cyclone, tentatively named ‘Shakti,’ between May 23 and 28.

If it develops, the cyclone could make landfall between May 24 and 26, with coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal in India, as well as Khulna and Chattogram in Bangladesh, at potential risk. While the IMD has not confirmed cyclone formation yet, it is monitoring conditions closely.

The IMD also reported that the monsoon’s northern limit is steadily progressing and that conditions remain favourable for its further advancement into the south Arabian Sea, Maldives region, central Bay of Bengal, and the rest of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next 3–4 days. A yellow alert has been issued in parts of Karnataka due to continued pre-monsoon showers, and Kolkata is expected to see thunderstorms and light to moderate rain beginning May 15 evening.

Alongside these developments, scattered to widespread rainfall is expected across much of Northeast India until May 17, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. Central and eastern states including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim are also likely to experience moderate rainfall during this period.

Isolated heavy showers are forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until May 16, and southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana will continue receiving moderate rain through May 17.

However, while rain is arriving in many areas, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in others. Parts of West Rajasthan are likely to see intense heat from May 15 to 17, while Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand may experience heatwave conditions on May 14 and 15.

Uttar Pradesh is also expected to remain under heatwave alerts until May 19.

With the arrival of the monsoon and the potential for a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal, the coming week will be critical in shaping early weather patterns.