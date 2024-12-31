DA for Govt Employees to Be Increased by 7 PC From Jan: Manipur CM | Image: PTI

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday announced that dearness allowance (DA) for government employees will be increased by seven per cent to 39 per cent from January, 2025.

Singh also highlighted the progress in several ongoing government initiatives ranging from supporting entrepreneurs to start-up ventures.

He announced that the state government has provided collateral-free loans to 426 internally displaced people under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Support Scheme.

Under this programme, the government provides collateral-free loans of Rs 50,000 to the people displaced due to ethnic violence.

Successful start-ups, funded by the Manipur government, will start employing internally displaced people, Singh said.

"So far, around seven start-ups have been identified and they ready to employ 432 displaced people," he said.

The chief minister also said, around 500 youths shall be "provided residential skills at Delhi for cabin crew placements in Air India and IndiGo".

The funding for the training will be borne by the Ministry of Tourism, and the priority will be given to the internally displaced people, Singh said.

Under the 'One Family One Livelihood' scheme, loans up to Rs 10 lakhs with a 30 per cent subsidy would be provided to the targeted 5,000 beneficiaries.

"So far 745 have been shortlisted and nine have been provided loans for support under the scheme," Singh said.

He also said that the state government in collaboration with Alliance Air is introducing additional flights from Imphal to three cities for one year, which shall be launched from January, 2025.