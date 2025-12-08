Updated 8 December 2025 at 15:29 IST
Dada Vs Babu: Modi Cites 'Bankim Da' in Parliament Debate; Oppn Demands 'Call Babu', PM Obliges
While speaking about cultural icon Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in Parliament, PM Modi referred to him as "Bankim da." Some TMC MPs took offence at this and demanded that the Prime Minister addresses him as "Bankim babu". PM Modi was quick to correct himself and said "babu" from that point onward.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited the legendary Indian novelist and poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay during a debate in Parliament.
While speaking about the cultural icon, he referred to him as "Bankim da." "Da" is a shortened version of "Dada", used as a suffix to affectionately address an elder male figure.
The Opposition took offence at this and was quick to correct the Prime Minister.
On hearing PM Modi say "Bankim da," some TMC MPs in Parliament interrupted his speech, demanding that the Prime Minister address the literary icon as "Bankim babu," which is considered a more respectful way of addressing a legendary figure in the eastern part of India, especially Bengal.
PM Modi was quick to correct himself and said "Bankim babu" from that point onward.
While replying to the Opposition MPs' suggestion to use "babu" instead of "Da," the Prime Minister said, "Thank you. I respect your feelings."
Throughout the rest of the speech, PM Modi consistently cited Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as "Bankim babu."
This happened while PM Modi was citing the importance of the song, "Vande Mataram," by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
During his speech, he said, "Vande Mataram became the voice of our freedom movement. It integrated everyone in the country and became the resolve of every Indian: 'Swaarth ka balidaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram.' 'Veer ka abhimaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram.' During the British era, it became a fashion to show India as weak, useless, lazy, and denigrated in all possible ways. The same language was spoken by people in our country as well. Bankim-da composed the song to shake the conscience of the country and bring an awakening... This song was to revive our history and legacy of a thousand years."
