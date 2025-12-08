Dada Vs Babu: Modi Cites 'Bankim Da' in Parliament Debate; Oppn Demands 'Call Babu', PM Obliges

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited the legendary Indian novelist and poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay during a debate in Parliament.

While speaking about the cultural icon, he referred to him as "Bankim da." "Da" is a shortened version of "Dada", used as a suffix to affectionately address an elder male figure.

The Opposition took offence at this and was quick to correct the Prime Minister.

On hearing PM Modi say "Bankim da," some TMC MPs in Parliament interrupted his speech, demanding that the Prime Minister address the literary icon as "Bankim babu," which is considered a more respectful way of addressing a legendary figure in the eastern part of India, especially Bengal.

PM Modi was quick to correct himself and said "Bankim babu" from that point onward.

While replying to the Opposition MPs' suggestion to use "babu" instead of "Da," the Prime Minister said, "Thank you. I respect your feelings."

Throughout the rest of the speech, PM Modi consistently cited Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as "Bankim babu."

This happened while PM Modi was citing the importance of the song, "Vande Mataram," by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.